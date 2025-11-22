A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

The holiday season is a great time for reflection and celebration among family, friends, and within the community. The City of Cerritos Strategic Plan prioritizes continued excellence in community programming and we’re excited for recent and upcoming shows and events to ring in the holidays.

I first want to reflect on a successful Veterans Day Ceremony held on November 11. Each year, we honor past, present, and future members of the United States Military with an event featuring patriotic musical selections, special remarks, and presentations. This year’s keynote speaker was Sergeant Major Beau J. Hancock of the United States Marine Corps., and Lance Corporal Connor T. Madsen was recognized as our Meritorious Marine. We were also treated to guest appearances and speeches from Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang, and Congressman Derek Tran. Thank you to the Valley Christian High School Madrigals and Cerritos College Community Band for providing musical entertainment at the event. The Veterans Day Ceremony recognitions, performances, and speeches are a testament to Cerritos’ unwavering commitment to honoring all who have served.

The Cerritos City Council is thankful to City staff for arranging quality events and memorable experiences for our residents and visitors. On November 24, our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony returns to the Cerritos Civic Center. The event will feature holiday music, entertainment, crafts, and fun for all ages. Santa will be available for visits following the tree lighting. Please join me and my City Council colleagues from 5 – 7 p.m., with the tree lighting set for 6 p.m.

Santa’s Sleigh Day at the CCPA is a new event in the City of Cerritos, taking place on Saturday, December 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests are invited to welcome Santa to the Theater aboard the Holiday Float at 11:15 a.m. They’ll also have the opportunity to engage with crafts, festive games, storytimes, and live holiday music. Please remember to bring a camera as photo opportunities with Santa Claus will be available. Light snacks and hot cocoa will be served while supplies last.

The CCPA is also a popular destination for holiday performances, beginning December 3 with “Brian McKnight: Season’s Greetings,” a night of holiday music from the multiple Grammy nominee and R&B artist. The popular “Merry-Achi Christmas” returns to the CCPA stage for three nights December 5 – 7. On December 11, Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan bring you their “Merry Gritsmas Tour.” Continuing in December, enjoy holiday-themed performances from pop-rock artists Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw, Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, jazz musician Dave Koz, the Los Angeles Symphony, pianist Jim Brickman, and more. For a complete lineup of shows or to buy tickets, visit cerritoscenter.com.

On behalf of the Cerritos City Council, we wish you a merry holiday season and hope to see you and your family at an upcoming event.