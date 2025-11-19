Kaiser Permanente Expands Sports Medicine Footprint with New Center at Intuit Dome

Kaiser Permanente on Nov. 18 announced the opening of the Kaiser Permanente Sports Medicine Center at Intuit Dome, home of the LA Clippers, in Inglewood.

The new facility is a dynamic addition to a growing network of care that’s transforming how Southern California stays active, recovers and thrives.

For decades, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, which operates Downey Medical Center, has been at the forefront of sports medicine — treating everyone from elite athletes to weekend warriors with the same level of expert care. With more than 90 board-certified and fellowship-trained sports medicine physicians, and a long-standing commitment to training the next generation of sports medicine experts, Kaiser Permanente is expanding access to comprehensive, compassionate care that meets people where they are.

“The Sports Medicine Center at Intuit Dome is more than a new facility; it is a powerful expression of our commitment to medical excellence and to the health and vitality of Greater Los Angeles,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, president of Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Health Plan and Hospitals. “This center brings together exceptional clinicians, leading-edge technology, and our integrated approach to care, ensuring that whether you’re a professional athlete or a weekend runner, you have access to the highest level of sports medicine available anywhere.”

Leading-edge services at the facility include concussion management, electrocardiogram diagnostics, metabolic testing, multidisciplinary physical therapy, x-ray and ultrasound, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, and injury prevention classes — all delivered by integrated teams of physicians, physical therapists and athletic trainers working together to help patients get back to doing what they love.

Kaiser Permanente provides sports medicine services at 13 of its Southern California medical centers, with more than 20,000 visits annually. From high school football fields to Ironman triathlons, our teams are there — supporting athletes, educating future physicians and advancing research through world-renowned registries like the ACL Tear Registry.

“Kaiser Permanente physicians provide expert care for our patients and communities across Southern California,” said Dr. Ramin Davidoff, executive medical director, Southern California Permanente Medical Group. “As the official team physicians for the LA Clippers, we are thrilled to be opening this new state-of-the-art facility here at Intuit Dome so that the local community and professional athletes alike can benefit from the same high-quality care and medical excellence.”

From professional teams like the Clippers, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), and San Diego Wave FC, to local colleges and high schools, Kaiser Permanente’s partnerships reflect a deep commitment to keeping Southern California moving, strong and healthy.

For more information on the facility, visit kp.org/intuitdome.