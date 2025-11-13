Silent Epidemic: 98 Million Americans at Risk for Type 2 Diabetes

As November is Diabetes Awareness Month, it’s important to know that diabetes is an illness that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports affects about 38.4 million people in the country. The CDC also notes that 98 million American adults have prediabetes, which is a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

“Diabetes is an illness not to be taken lightly as it has a major impact on your health,” said Dr. Wendell Osborne with Kaiser Permanente Downey Service Area. “But with a proper diet, exercise, healthy lifestyle and aiding in dismantling the systemic barriers that prevent our communities from implementing these recommendations, you can significantly reduce your chances of acquiring this disease.”

What is diabetes?

Almost everything we eat is turned into glucose (sugar), which our body uses for energy. To help our body’s cells absorb glucose, an organ near the stomach – the pancreas – produces a hormone called insulin. When you have diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin, or can’t use its own insulin very well. As a result, a build-up of glucose occurs in your blood, eventually leading to many health problems and complications.

What are the symptoms?

If you or your child experience any or all the following symptoms, especially if you have a family history of diabetes, contact a physician to find out if you or your child have diabetes:

Excessive thirst

Extreme hunger

Frequent urination

Unexplained weight loss

Extreme fatigue

Irritability

Blurry vision

Living with diabetes

Although diabetes is a lifelong condition, you can live a healthy life. Whether you were recently diagnosed, or have been living with it for some time, the following steps can help you keep diabetes under control:

Test your blood sugar to be sure it’s in the target range set by you and your doctor.

Keep your blood sugar (glucose) level under control.

Take blood sugar medication as prescribed by your doctor.

Stay or become more physically active. Try walking for 30 minutes at least 5 days a week.

If you’re overweight, losing as little as 7 to 15 pounds can make a big difference in your health.

“It can be challenging living with diabetes,” Dr. Osborne said. “However, with the right treatment, systems of support and advocating for the improvement in the social systems our patients live in, we can prevent and treat diabetes to help our patients live longer and healthier lives.”

If you have diabetes, learn how to manage it. If you don’t have diabetes, find out if you’re at risk. Kaiser Permanente offers valuable information on diabetes, diabetes prevention and management.