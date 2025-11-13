Hahn Hosts Massive Food Giveaway at L.A. Harbor College

Supervisor Hahn with volunteers at Los Angeles Harbor College. Photo Diandra Jay.

WILMINGTON — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn continued her holiday season food distribution effort today with a major giveaway event at Los Angeles Harbor College, where approximately 2,500 families received free boxes of groceries.

This was the second of four large-scale food giveaways Hahn is hosting in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, with additional coordination from the L.A. County Department of Public Social Services to reach families most in need.

“It’s clear that so many people in our communities are hurting right now. I saw the need and my office moved quickly to get these events up and running, and the response has been incredible,” Hahn said, after personally helping distribute boxes alongside volunteers and her staff. “Food is the most basic necessity, and no one should go hungry during this pause in federal food programs.”

Volunteers from the L.A. Regional Food Bank directed traffic and loaded vehicles with boxes containing both fresh and non-perishable items, including oatmeal, rice, canned goods, beans, vegetables, fruit, pasta sauce, eggs, milk, cheese, yogurt, and a frozen chicken. There were no eligibility requirements or identification checks, allowing anyone in need to participate.

Hahn launched her series of food distributions on November 8 in Pico Rivera. The next event, originally scheduled for this Friday, has been postponed due to rain and will now take place Friday, November 21, at Long Beach City College Veterans Stadium. The fourth and final giveaway will be held at the Fedde Sports Complex in Hawaiian Gardens on November 26.