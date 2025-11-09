Judge Rules Trump’s Portland Guard Deployment Illegal

November 9, 2025

Another day, another court defeat…

A federal judge in Oregon has ruled that former President Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Portland in 2025 violated federal law.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, found the administration failed to prove that Portland faced a “rebellion or danger of rebellion,” the only legal grounds for using the Guard domestically. Immergut wrote that while protests outside the city’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement building were frequent, they were mostly peaceful after mid-June 2025 and did not obstruct enforcement of immigration laws.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield called the ruling “a victory for facts over political whims.” The White House criticized the decision, claiming Trump acted lawfully to protect federal property amid “ongoing riots and lawlessness.”

Immergut previously blocked Trump from deploying both Oregon and California National Guard units to the city. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld that pause while it considers the case.

The lawsuit, filed by the City of Portland and the State of Oregon, is part of a broader effort by Democratic-led cities, including Chicago, to challenge federal military involvement in local affairs.

