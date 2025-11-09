CNN: Deal made to end shutdown

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators has reached an agreement to reopen the government and extend federal funding through January 30, with a Senate vote expected as early as Sunday.

The deal would also set up a separate vote in December on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, though there’s no guarantee the measure will pass. According to sources familiar with the talks, the agreement includes restoring federal workers fired during the shutdown and adding provisions to prevent similar actions in the future.

The plan, negotiated by Sens. Angus King, Jeanne Shaheen, and Maggie Hassan, would temporarily fund the government while also advancing three full-year appropriations bills covering military construction and veterans affairs, the legislative branch, and the Department of Agriculture.

The legislative branch measure includes $203.5 million to improve security for members of Congress and $852 million for the U.S. Capitol Police, according to Sen. Patty Murray, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Democrats had pushed to extend enhanced ACA subsidies, but with former President Trump opposed, negotiators agreed to settle for a standalone vote later this year. Some details, including how to handle reinstatement of dismissed federal employees, are still being finalized.

If the Senate passes the package, it will return to the House for final approval before being sent to Trump’s desk, a process that could take several days.

