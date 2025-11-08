Hahn Announces $24 Million for Local Stormwater Capture Projects

November 8, 2025

By Brian Hews

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced this week that six cities in her Fourth District will receive a combined $24 million in grants to build stormwater-capture infrastructure, part of a sweeping $134 million regional investment approved by the Board of Supervisors on November 4.

The funds come from Measure W—the “Safe, Clean Water Program”—a parcel tax approved by voters in 2018 that generates roughly $285 million annually for projects improving local water supply, enhancing water quality, and greening community spaces. The fiscal-year 2025-26 package supports infrastructure across all nine watershed areas in Los Angeles County and will leverage nearly $1.7 billion in combined public and local investments through 2030.

“These projects are investments in the future of LA County,” Hahn said. “Not only will they allow us to capture, treat, and reuse millions more gallons of water, but they also give us an opportunity to improve our parks and make our green spaces more resilient for generations to come.”

The stormwater program emphasizes nature-based design, disadvantaged-community benefits, and local job creation. According to County Public Works, the regional program’s projects collectively capture stormwater from over 276,000 acres, providing an additional 28,600 acre-feet of water annually while improving runoff quality into the Los Angeles and San Gabriel rivers.

Local Project Awards

Downey – Furman Park Stormwater Capture and Infiltration Project ($5.4 million): Upgrades athletic fields, adds exercise equipment, connects irrigation to recycled water, and improves flood management.

Long Beach – LB-MUST Phase 2 ($2.96 million): Adds a new pump station and cistern and links five existing stations to the city’s central treatment facility.

Lynwood – City Park Stormwater Capture Project ($1.25 million): Includes stormwater diversions, a new ephemeral stream, parking lot upgrades, and a butterfly garden to improve discharges to the Lower Los Angeles River.

Norwalk – Hermosillo Park ($7.26 million): Builds an 11.8-acre-foot subsurface infiltration gallery with water reclamation capabilities beneath new soccer fields to replace deteriorated grass areas.

Paramount – Spane Park ($5.41 million): Adds a 3.5-acre-foot regional infiltration facility while leveraging planned park rehabilitation work to enhance long-term resilience.

Signal Hill – Reservoir Park Stormwater Capture Project ($1.92 million): Installs an underground filtration system to clean runoff beneath Reservoir Park and adds new recreation equipment and a community garden.

Countywide Impact

The Safe, Clean Water Program helps Los Angeles County meet state and federal water-quality mandates while expanding local water sources. Over $967 million has already been allocated to 136 projects with more than $621 million in matching funds. Roughly $284 million directly benefits disadvantaged communities, and most projects use nature-based design such as infiltration galleries, bioswales, and wetland restoration rather than hard concrete channels.

“These are the kinds of smart, long-term investments that voters had in mind when they passed Measure W,” Hahn added. “They will make our cities cleaner, greener, and more drought-resilient.”

The full fiscal-year 2025-26 Stormwater Investment Plans and project summaries are available at safecleanwaterla.org/fy-2025-26-projects.