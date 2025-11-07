“Peter Pan Goes Wrong” Delivers Everything Right at La Mirada Theater

November 7, 2025

By Stepheny Gehrig

The La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts welcomed “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” for its opening night on November 1. Starring Cathy Rigby, the highly anticipated play drew a packed theater and plenty of laughter.

The whirlwind show is a play within a play, in which the cast is performing their own opening night of “Peter Pan,” but everything goes hilariously awry. From broken sets to forgotten lines and switched actors, “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” highlights each performer’s true skill as they portray actors who can’t seem to act.

Rigby, who plays the narrator, brings a lively and perky energy to the stage. From rolling across the floor to performing gymnastic moves, she kept the audience on its toes. As the show comes to a close and the cast prepares for their exit, Rigby pays homage to her iconic time as Peter Pan in a thrilling and awe-inspiring way.

Nick Apostolina’s portrayal of Max—who plays Michael Darling and the Crocodile—had the audience sympathizing with him. While the play’s version of “Peter Pan” unfolds, Max becomes the target of teasing, and his reactions ultimately melt the audience’s hearts.

Reggie De Leon, who plays Dennis and John Darling/Mr. Smee, delivers a more comical character as Dennis relies on a headset to feed him his lines. Steering away from the slapstick chaos that dominates “Peter Pan Goes Wrong,” De Leon’s ability to evoke laughter through tone and body language proves his place on stage is well deserved.

Tinker Bell, played by Nicole Parker, steals the show without saying a word. Parker’s ability to convey emotion so simply yet hilariously is remarkable. Relying on exaggerated movement and physical expression, she made every appearance a crowd favorite.

Overall, the show brings pure fun to the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. There wasn’t a quiet moment as boisterous laughter filled the venue from start to finish. Between the cast’s performances, the clever set design, and the spectacular flying sequences, “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is a breath of fresh air for the theater. The humor and light-hearted atmosphere allow audiences to forget their worries and fully enjoy the night.

The show runs through November 23, with tickets ranging from $20 to $100. Tickets are available at www.lamiradatheatre.com.