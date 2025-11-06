Southern California Restaurants Offer Free Meals to Veterans on November 11

Southern California restaurants are once again honoring veterans and active-duty service members with free meals and special offers this Veterans Day. From classic diners to national chains, dozens of eateries across Los Angeles and Orange counties will open their doors to those who have served, offering gratitude in the form of burgers, pasta, and comfort food favorites.

Applebee’s will continue its long-standing Veterans Day tradition by offering veterans and active-duty military a free entrée from a special menu, available all day with proof of service. The restaurant chain has served more than 12 million free meals to veterans since launching the program in 2008, and most Southern California locations are expected to participate.

Olive Garden will offer dine-in guests a free entrée from a select menu, served with unlimited breadsticks and salad. Red Robin will once again provide a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and bottomless fries for veterans dining in, while California Pizza Kitchen will offer a free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu and a “buy one, get one free” coupon for a return visit later in the month.

Texas Roadhouse will distribute meal vouchers good for a free entrée to veterans and active-duty service members, which can be redeemed at a later date. Chili’s will provide a free entrée from a limited menu that includes favorites like Oldtimer Cheeseburgers, Chicken Crispers, and Cajun Chicken Pasta.

For those looking for something quick, In-N-Out Burger will provide veterans and active military personnel with a complimentary meal that includes any burger, fries, and a drink. Dunkin’ is offering a free donut to veterans at participating stores, while Starbucks will serve free hot or iced coffee to veterans, military members, and their spouses.

Sit-down restaurants are also joining in. Denny’s will provide a free Grand Slam breakfast for all veterans and active-duty personnel between 5 a.m. and noon. IHOP will offer free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes during morning hours. Bob Evans and Black Bear Diner are offering free meals from select menus, and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse will give veterans a complimentary meal and Dr. Pepper beverage.

Local chains and mom-and-pop establishments are getting involved as well. In Cerritos, Frantone’s Pizza and Spaghetti Villa plans to offer discounts to anyone showing military ID. In Downey, Bastards Canteen—founded by Marine veterans—will host its annual Veterans Day celebration with live music and free meals for veterans.

Most offers are valid on Veterans Day, November 11, and apply to dine-in customers only. Proof of military service such as a uniform, military ID, or veteran’s organization card is typically required. Because participation can vary by location, veterans are encouraged to call ahead to confirm details before arriving.

For those who served, it’s a small but meaningful gesture of appreciation—and a reminder that across Southern California, a warm meal is waiting as a thank-you for their service.