L.A. Zoo Lights: ‘Animals Aglow’ Returns to Dazzle Visitors This Holiday Season

November 5, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

LOS ANGELES — L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow, the Los Angeles Zoo’s popular holiday tradition, returns November 13, 2025, through January 11, 2026, transforming Griffith Park into a glowing world of color, creatures, and creativity. Tickets are now on sale at www.lazoolights.org.

This year’s edition will immerse guests in a luminous landscape of handcrafted lantern sculptures and themed light installations. Highlights include a whimsical holiday wonderland, a vivid garden of plants and pollinators featuring enormous birds, butterflies, and flowers, and new scenes inspired by Southeast Asian wildlife and African savannas, all illuminated by hundreds of thousands of lights.

Fan favorites are also making a comeback, including the giant walk-in kaleidoscope, interactive light displays, and plenty of festive food and drink options. Guests can ride the conservation carousel and warm up with churros, s’mores, and hot cocoa. For adults 21 and older, beer, wine, and spiked cocoa will be available nightly, with full bars open Friday through Sunday.

Two special community nights are planned this season. Sensory-Inclusive Zoo Lights on Dec. 9, 2025, offers a serene evening with smaller crowds, quieter music, sensory bags, and reentry options for guests needing a more accommodating experience. Pride Night on Jan. 8, 2026, will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with an all-ages DJ dance party and a full cocktail bar for adults 21 and over.

The event runs from Nov. 13, 2025, to Jan. 11, 2026, and will be closed most Mondays and Tuesdays, as well as Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. General admission starts at $19 for children ages 2–12 and $29 for adults. L.A. Zoo members receive a $5 discount.

Accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Los Angeles Zoo spans 133 acres in Griffith Park and is home to hundreds of species, many endangered. The Zoo’s mission is to connect people with nature, promote wildlife conservation, and inspire a more sustainable future.

For tickets and full event details, visit www.lazoolights.org.