Golden Future 50+ Senior Expo Returns to Anaheim Dec. 8 with Free Admission and New Resources for Healthy Aging

November 5, 2025

The 15th Annual Golden Future 50+ Senior Expo North OC Edition will be held on Saturday, December 8 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Park Hotel, located at 1855 S. Harbor Blvd., Anaheim, CA 92802.

The Golden Future Senior Expo was created specifically for SoCal Baby Boomers and seniors to explore retirement options and resources, learn about new products and services, and connect with others who share the same goal of healthy aging. The expo will showcase a wide range of exhibitors from industries such as healthcare, financial services, government programs, diet and exercise, Social Security, Medicare, and more.

Attendees can also expect 65 vendor booths, health screenings, networking, raffles, free haircuts and manicures, bingo, DIY jewelry making, fitness and meditation classes, job and volunteer opportunities, and educational seminars from industry experts. Admission is free, and parking will be validated (must park in the Pasadena Convention Center Parking Garage for validation).

This event is proudly sponsored by Syrentis Clinical Research and California Connect, both of which give back to the SoCal senior community in major ways.

Syrentis Clinical Research: Over 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 each day, increasing Alzheimer’s risk. For more than 20 years, Dr. Duffy and Syrentis Clinical Research have studied the disease’s progression and worked to develop better treatments. Syrentis now conducts prevention trials aimed at stopping memory loss before it starts—with the help of volunteers. Current studies include Alzheimer’s prevention, mild cognitive impairment, and dementia. Learn more at www.Syrentis.com or call 714-542-3008. Volunteers make the difference.

California Connect: Also known as the Deaf and Disabled Telecommunications Program (DDTP), California Connect provides communication access for Californians with hearing, vision, cognitive, mobility, and speech-related disabilities. This program of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) offers accessible communication equipment and devices, relay service, and Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) devices. For more information, call 1-800-806-1191 or visit www.caconnect.org.

Toyia Moore Borrelli, Executive Director of Golden Future Expos Inc., said, “Our North OC Edition is always one of our most popular events! With no admission fee, this one-day, in-person event will feature a who’s who of those offering goods and services to the senior market. The objective is to provide Baby Boomers and seniors with information and resources they may not be aware of or have access to. Attendees can go directly to www.goldenfutureseniorexpo.com to register, or register at the door.”

You won’t want to miss this event!

Golden Future Expos

805-716-3303

[email protected]