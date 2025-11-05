Bigo Live Partners with Union Station Homeless Services to Provide Thanksgiving Meals and Raise Awareness on Homelessness

November 5, 2025

By Laurie Hanson

Bigo Live, As one of the fastest-growing livestream platforms, has teamed up with Union Station Homeless Services (USHS) to provide Thanksgiving meals and pledge up to $15,000 to help end homelessness.

USHS is the largest provider of social services in the San Gabriel Valley, serving over two million people across cities and communities from El Sereno to Pomona. Through the Grateful Streams Initiative, the nonprofit and Bigo Live will use livestreaming and creator-led content to raise awareness, drive donations, and provide meals throughout November, culminating on Thanksgiving Day.

Bigo Live allows users to share real-time moments and showcase their talents to audiences worldwide. With more than 500 million users across 150 countries, the platform offers live video streaming and interactive features that connect people through shared experiences.

“At Bigo Live, we believe livestreaming is more than just connection,” said Vice President Lynette Yang. “It’s revolutionary in how communities can support each other. Grateful Streams will empower our creators and global audience with a shared mission of spreading gratitude, giving back, and making the holidays brighter for those who need it most.”

Top Bigo Live creators will host themed livestreams promoting gratitude and giving. Viewers can participate by downloading the app or visiting online, where each Thanksgiving-themed virtual gift purchased directly translates into a donated meal provided by USHS.

“Every meal donated through Grateful Streams directly impacts individuals and families working toward stability and independence,” said USHS Director and CEO Katie Hill, who marks her one-year anniversary with the organization in December. “A hot meal may seem simple, but it means the world to so many. We are thrilled to continue this community tradition and brighten people’s Thanksgiving holiday.”

Hill said the idea for partnering with social media came from the success she saw when helping those impacted by the Eaton Fire. “When Bigo Live approached us with its Grateful Streams concept—turning livestream views and virtual gifts into real meals for people in need—it immediately resonated,” she said. “The holidays are a time when connection is very important, and this campaign turns that connection into real-time giving.”

She added that teaming up with Bigo Live allows USHS to reach new audiences, raise awareness around homelessness, and ensure more individuals and families enjoy the holidays. “Our main goal is to provide as many Thanksgiving meals and meal kits as possible,” Hill explained. “Food insecurity affects many people, housed and unhoused alike, including our own neighbors. We hope to provide close to 7,000 meals as grocery costs rise and many people lose their SNAP benefits.”

With Bigo Live’s commitment to social responsibility, the company is pledging up to $15,000 directly to USHS, strengthening its mission to end homelessness.

“Homelessness can happen to anyone,” Hill said. “The stigma that someone’s life choices are the only reason they become unhoused isn’t true. It’s a systemic problem that requires solutions beyond immediate aid—addressing housing affordability, mental health, and the criminal justice system.”

In the past fiscal year, USHS served 4,246 individuals experiencing homelessness, offering shelter and support at multiple facilities: a Family Center for parents and children, Iris House for adults and transitional age youth (18–25), and Mirador and Heritage Square for seniors 55 and older.

“Our mission is to end homelessness through housing solutions, supportive services, and community connection,” Hill said. “The root cause is the lack of affordable housing in our economy today.”

The Grateful Streams Initiative highlights livestreaming as a force for good, empowering content creators to inspire generosity and real-time change. Throughout November, top Bigo Live creators will host gratitude-themed livestreams, including weekly “Giving Battles,” where virtual gifts sent by viewers help determine winners—each gift contributing to USHS meal donations.

Among the featured creators is Moses Cox (Slowwmoee), who co-founded the Soul Thai Foundation with his fiancée to help people heal and reset in Thailand. “I’ve always believed livestreaming is about connection,” Cox said. “This campaign shows how that connection can spark generosity and real change.”

Carlos (carlos.manuelx), known for his humor and authentic unboxing videos, joins the initiative to engage audiences in giving back. Another participant, Rex (bikeliferex), uses his foodie content to spotlight small restaurants and often provides free meals to those in need. The Beautdee and The Bunch Family, a heartwarming family channel with seven children, will also take part, sharing candid moments of family life and gratitude.

To follow the campaign, search #BIGOLiveGivesBack and #GratefulStreams on the platform, or learn more about Union Station Homeless Services at www.unionstationhs.org.