A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

October 31, 2025

By Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

As Mayor of the City of Cerritos, I have the privilege of supporting the direction of our City and overall service to residents, businesses, and visitors. I’m proud to bring attention to the numerous individuals and organizations that partner with and bring honor to our City through their personal achievements and acts of service.

At this week’s City Council meeting, my Council colleagues and I recognized the cultural and economic development contributions of several people. This included individuals and organizations in honor of Hindu Heritage Month and Filipino American History Month, as well as our monthly Business Spotlight recipient.

Occasionally, we have the opportunity to show our appreciation for others at places of business, conferences, and elsewhere. I’m excited to announce that this Monday, November 3, we’ve arranged for a special event honoring multi-talented and award-winning actress, singer/songwriter, and company executive Dr. Dawnn Lewis.

An Evening With Dawnn Lewis begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Cerritos Library Skyline Room. Dr. Lewis’ connection to Cerritos is well known among Trekkies and Trekkers, as I’ve shared in this column before. For five seasons, she was the voice of Carol Freeman, captain of the U.S.S. Cerritos on the animated television series “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” Viewers are familiar with the name of the crew’s ship, the U.S.S. Cerritos, which is indeed named after our amazing City. Her performance, which earned Dr. Lewis a Women’s Image Network Award and NAACP Image Award nomination, is one of her many career accomplishments.

On Monday at the Cerritos Library, I’ll sit down with the accomplished Dr. Lewis to talk about her career journey. From her role in the 1980’s sitcom “A Different World” to her Grammy Award-winning music and experience leading a nonprofit supporting underprivileged youth, Dr. Lewis has a fascinating story to tell. Whether you’re a fan of the arts, humanitarian service, or all the above, I hope you’ll take time to join us on November 3. Doors open and refreshments will be available starting at 6:30 p.m., with our program to begin at 7 p.m.