Santa Fe Springs Enters Phase Two of the Paul T. Nakamura Regional Aquatic Center

October 30, 2025

This past Tuesday, Santa Fe Springs celebrated the groundbreaking of Phase Two of the Paul T. Nakamura Regional Aquatic Center, marking a new chapter for a facility that has served as a community landmark for 40 years.

First opened in 1985, the Aquatic Center has been a cornerstone of recreation and water safety in Santa Fe Springs, where generations of families have learned to swim.

The facility closed in 2021 due to deck issues.

Phase One involved replacing 10 feet of concrete decking, repairing 15 leaks, adding new gutters, tile, and plaster, and installing state-of-the-art LED lighting for evening programs.

Important ADA upgrades were made to ensure accessibility for all residents, and the pool house received a fresh exterior with new paint and minor rehabilitation.

As the facility enters its next chapter, it carries forward the spirit of its namesake, Paul T. Nakamura — a city native and former lifeguard who gave his life in service to our country while serving in Iraq.

Phase Two will include new amenities, including a splash pad, inclusive restrooms, new spas, a modern concession stand, and expanded shaded seating areas. Family picnic and lounge spaces will create a more welcoming environment for recreation, and relaxation.

These improvements are made possible through a $6.4 million state grant secured by California State Senator Bob Archuleta, whose partnership and advocacy were instrumental in advancing the project. The state funding covers approximately 60 percent of the Phase Two costs, ensuring that the city can continue providing high-quality, inclusive recreational spaces for residents of all ages.

Senator Archuleta is pictured with SFS Mayor Bill Rounds, Council members Annette Rodriguez and Juanita Martin, City Manager Rene Bobadilla and community leaders and city department directors.

____________________

“This Aquatic Center represents the heart of our community — a place where families gather, children learn life-saving skills, and memories are made,” said Mayor Bill Rounds. “Today’s groundbreaking is more than the start of construction; it’s the start of a renewed commitment to wellness, inclusion, and honoring the legacy of those who helped shape our city’s history.”

The project teams include Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED) of Los Angeles, design, and contractor, PCN3 Inc. of Los Alamitos.