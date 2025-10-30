Leadership Development Summit Rescheduled to Empower Young Women in Maywood

October 30, 2025

By LCCN Staff Report

MAYWOOD — The Chingona Community, in partnership with ELLA and the YMCA of Maywood, has announced the rescheduled date for its Leadership Development Summit, a free event designed to empower young women through leadership skill-building, mentorship, and connection.

The summit will take place on Saturday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Southeast Rio Vista Family YMCA, located at 4801 E. 58th Street in Maywood. The event is free to attend, and breakfast or lunch will be provided for participants.

Open to female students ages 12–18, the summit aims to foster confidence, collaboration, and community engagement among young women in middle and high school. Organizers also encourage mothers and daughters to attend together, emphasizing the importance of intergenerational mentorship and support in developing future leaders.

“Our goal is to welcome between 50 and 100 participants,” event organizers said, “and we hope educators, parents, and community members will help spread the word and encourage students to participate.”

The Chingona Community, known for its focus on empowering women and girls of color through mentorship and educational initiatives, has hosted similar programs throughout Los Angeles County in collaboration with local partners like the YMCA and ELLA, a leadership advocacy group supporting Latina empowerment.

RSVP is required, and students can register using the QR code that will be available on the official event flyer later this week.