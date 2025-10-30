5 Legal Mistakes Landlords Make When Renting to Military Tenants

Renting to military tenants has become increasingly common, especially in communities close to bases and major cities. For many landlords, service members represent reliable tenants with consistent income and long-term stability. Yet behind that sense of security lies a layer of responsibility that’s often overlooked.

The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) protects active-duty tenants with specific legal rights related to lease termination, eviction, and financial obligations. Many landlords unintentionally overlook these protections, leading to penalties, disputes, and potential lawsuits. The problem usually isn’t bad intent. It’s a lack of awareness.

This guide uncovers the five legal mistakes landlords most often make when renting to military tenants. Each one can be avoided with the right knowledge and attention to compliance. Keep reading to learn how to protect your property, your tenants, and your peace of mind.

5 Common Legal Mistakes Landlords Make When Renting to Military Tenants

1. Failing to Verify Military Status Before Leasing or Eviction

A single missed detail can turn a smooth tenancy into a legal headache. Many landlords discover too late that the tenant they tried to evict was on active duty, making the entire action void under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA). That mistake often starts with skipping one crucial step, verifying military service before leasing or filing in court.

Verification is simple, but it carries significant weight. The Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) offers official confirmation of service status that stands up in court. You can also find out if someone was in the military through authorized verification platforms designed to meet federal compliance standards.

Keeping a copy of each verification result in your landlord compliance checklist protects you from wrongful eviction penalties and proves your commitment to following federal law. A few minutes of diligence upfront can save months of legal trouble later.

2. Ignoring SCRA Lease Termination Protections

Few moments challenge a landlord more than when a tenant announces sudden relocation due to military deployment. Under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), every active-duty tenant has the right to end their lease early if they receive official orders lasting 90 days or longer. Ignoring that request or delaying the process violates federal law and can lead to steep financial penalties.

The rules are clear. A service member must provide written notice and a copy of their deployment or Permanent Change of Station orders. The lease then ends 30 days after the next rent payment is due. During that time, the tenant remains responsible for rent through the current and following month, along with any legitimate repair costs.

Landlords cannot impose early termination fees, keep prepaid rent, or charge concession penalties. Following these steps shows respect for tenant rights and helps maintain full compliance with SCRA regulations.

3. Applying Late Fees or Penalties Without Legal Review

Late payments are common in rental management, but when the tenant is serving on active duty, the rules change entirely. The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) limits how and when landlords can apply penalties or interest, protecting military tenants from added financial strain during service. But many landlords still apply late fees or allow automated systems to charge interest, unknowingly breaching Section 3937.

That section requires all pre-service debts to carry no more than 6% interest once the servicemember provides official duty proof within 180 days of release. Ignoring this rule or failing to adjust payment terms can result in costly penalties. Rent can still be collected, but landlords must honor federal interest caps and deferment options.

Before updating rent policies or payment software, seek legal review. Small administrative mistakes can escalate into full SCRA violations if they go unchecked.

4. Proceeding With Eviction Without Court Authorization

Evicting a tenant without understanding their military status can quickly escalate from a routine legal step to a federal violation. Under Section 3951 of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), landlords must secure a court order before proceeding with the eviction of any active-duty tenant or their dependents. The court must be informed of the tenant’s service status, and if a default judgment is requested, a guardian ad litem is appointed to represent the servicemember’s interests.

Courts often postpone eviction proceedings for up to 90 days when active service affects a tenant’s ability to meet rent obligations. Skipping this requirement, even by mistake, is viewed as a serious breach of federal law. A recent case in Virginia showed how costly such violations can be, with two landlords ordered to pay $225,000 after obtaining unlawful judgments against military tenants.

Proper documentation of all notices, filings, and communications is essential to demonstrate full compliance and avoid similar outcomes.

5. Discriminating Against Military Members in Rental Decisions

Some property owners worry that deployments or relocations make service members unreliable renters, but refusing to rent or setting different terms because of military status violates federal and state law. The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) and fair housing regulations clearly prohibit any form of discrimination against active-duty personnel or veterans.

This kind of bias often appears in small ways. A landlord might demand higher deposits, shorten lease lengths, or turn away an applicant with a service-related disability. Each of these actions can trigger fines, lawsuits, and federal scrutiny.

Rental decisions should always be based on clear, measurable criteria such as steady income, rental history, and references. Evaluating every applicant equally promotes compliance, protects your reputation, and helps create a fairer housing process for all tenants.

Conclusion

Renting to service members can be both reliable and rewarding when handled with care. Following the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act shows not only legal awareness but also genuine respect for those in uniform. Taking time to verify military status, process lease terminations correctly, and maintain clear records builds trust and prevents unnecessary disputes.

Landlords who treat compliance as part of their values often enjoy smoother tenancies and stronger reputations. Fair practices and transparent communication create a rental experience that protects everyone involved while honoring the service and sacrifices of military tenants.