Universal’s Holiday: Grinches, Wizards, and Plumbers Deck the Halls

October 28, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

If your idea of holiday cheer is a little chaos with your cocoa, Universal Studios Hollywood has you covered Nov. 24, 2025–Jan. 4, 2026. The park’s seasonal lineup—Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Joyful Holidays at Super Nintendo World—runs daily and is included with regular admission or a pass (blockouts apply). Start here for the official overview and dates, or go straight to tickets if your credit card already has tinsel on it. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Grinchmas is back, which means photo ops with the mean green one, a towering, delightfully oddball tree lighting, and enough Who-ville spirit to make your inner cynic blink twice. Details and show info live on Universal’s Grinchmas page; check it before you practice your best resting Grinch face. (Grinchmas)

Prefer your holidays with wands and carols? Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter turns Hogsmeade into a snow-dusted postcard, capped by The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show. Times and offerings are on the event page; butterbeer remains an acceptable seasonal vitamin. (Harry Potter)

Gamers get their glow-up too: Joyful Holidays at Super Nintendo World layers festive décor and character encounters onto the land’s already hyperactive charm. Yes, your Power-Up Band is still a personality trait. Peek at what’s new and limited-time on the Super Nintendo World holidays page. (Super Nintendo)

Beyond the headliners, the park sprinkles extra entertainment, food, and merch—and CityWalk leans into winter-wonderland mode with décor and a signature mega-tree. Universal’s “Holidays Things to Do” hub has the CityWalk roundup if you’re there for the lights, snacks, and impulse gifting. (Holidays)

Planning tips, because joy loves a schedule: check the hours calendar before you go, grab the official park map, and download the Universal Studios Hollywood app to watch waits, nab virtual return times, and scan tickets from your phone. iPhone and Android app listings are here. (Calendar and Hours)

Download our app for iPhone: (Apple)

Android: (Google Play)

Bottom line: you’ll bounce from snarky Seuss to stately spells to high-energy platforming like you’re holiday-channel-surfing in real life—just with better snacks and a map that fits in your pocket.