Orange City Council Violated FPPC Regulations in Resolution Against Prop. 50

Mayor pro tem Denis Bilodeau and Councilmembers Jon Dumitru, John Gyllenhammer and Kathy Tavoularis officially opposed a state ballot measure that has nothing to do with Orange’s budget, infrastructure, or residents, violating FPPC Regulation 18420.1.

By Brian Hews

October 25, 2025

I’ve lived in Orange for 22 years. I’ve seen City Councils make bad calls, and as a local newspaper publisher for 35 years I have seen some doozies, but what happened on September 9 wasn’t a bad call — it was a full-blown farce.

The Orange City Council just voted 4–3 to oppose Proposition 50, a state measure designed to strengthen fair elections and independent redistricting. Somehow, our local geniuses twisted that into a plot by Sacramento to “divide communities.”

You read that right: four City Councilmembers—Denis Bilodeau, Kathy Tavoularis, John Gyllenhammer, and Jon Dumitru—decided to officially oppose a state ballot measure that has nothing to do with Orange’s budget, infrastructure, or residents. Meanwhile, the streets still have potholes, rents are up, and small businesses can’t get a break. Priorities, anyone?

According to the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC)—the agency that enforces California’s campaign ethics laws—government bodies are strictly prohibited from using public resources to advocate for or against ballot measures under Government Code § 54964 and FPPC Regulation 18420.1.

That means the City of Orange had no business taking an official position on Proposition 50. Individual councilmembers can have opinions, sure—but slapping the city seal on a partisan statement crosses a legal line.

The FPPC has ruled again and again that public funds, staff time, and city platforms cannot be used to influence elections.

What the Orange City Council did wasn’t civic engagement—it was a textbook violation of state law. If you think your city broke the rules, you can file a complaint directly with the FPPC at www.fppc.ca.gov or by calling (916) 322-5660. They even have an online complaint form under “Enforcement.”

A City Council That Suddenly Loves “State Issues”

Just a few months ago, these same councilmembers voted to table a resolution asking federal immigration agents operating in Orange to identify themselves. Their excuse back then? “It’s a federal issue — not our job.”

But now, when it’s a statewide election measure, suddenly it’s their job? The hypocrisy could power the entire Orange Plaza Christmas tree.

Councilmember Ana Gutierrez, who brought the original immigration resolution forward, called them out on it — and she was absolutely right. When she spoke about Latino residents’ safety concerns, the same four sat silent. When Denis Bilodeau wanted to play partisan politics about congressional maps, they couldn’t grab their microphones fast enough.

The Resolution That Rewrites Reality

Let’s talk about the actual text of Resolution 11634, because it’s a masterpiece of Council misinformation.

The resolution claims Proposition 50 “transfers authority from the California Citizens Redistricting Commission to the Legislature.” That’s flat-out false. Prop 50 actually expands California’s independent model temporarily to other states from 2026 to 2030, while urging Congress to make independent redistricting a national standard by 2031.

In other words: Prop 50 is about preventing gerrymandering, not creating it. Yet the City of Orange’s official position says the exact opposite doublespeak.

The resolution also leaves out key facts—like the measure’s temporary nature and its federal reform clause. Oops. Maybe the council didn’t read the ballot summary before firing off their “opposition.”

Using City Hall as a Campaign HQ

Several residents at the meeting called out exactly what this was — political campaigning on city time. Dev Sellin even cited the California Fair Political Practices Commission’s rule that governments may not “take sides in an election contest.” That’s precisely what this resolution does: use the city’s name and seal to influence voters.

Imagine that — your tax dollars and City letterhead being used to tell you how to vote.

Even Mayor Dan Slater, who voted against the resolution, had to sign it because of protocol. So now there’s an official document stamped with his name opposing a measure he doesn’t support. It’s the political version of forced signature forgery — legal, but slimy.

Sloppy Work, Serious Consequences

And if the substance wasn’t bad enough, the presentation was just as sloppy. The City Clerk’s certification on the resolution looks like someone’s cat walked across the keyboard.

Worse, the document contains no legal analysis, no staff justification, and no mention of why the City of Orange even has standing to take a position on a state constitutional amendment. The resolution literally makes up consequences — claiming Prop 50 will “divide communities” and “diminish local voices” — with zero supporting evidence.

That’s not civic engagement. That’s disinformation dressed up as governance.

Time to Throw Out the Trash — at the Ballot Box

Bilodeau, Tavoularis, Gyllenhammer, and Dumitru are up there pretending to defend democracy while bending it into a pretzel. Instead of tackling housing, public safety, or local infrastructure, they’re auditioning for cable news sound bites.

They’ve turned the council dais into a political stage, and the rest of us into an unwilling audience.

So let’s end the show.

In the next election, voters in Orange need to send a message: City Hall is not a campaign office, and local government isn’t a playground for partisan games.

Mayor Slater, Barrios, and Gutierrez had the courage to call this nonsense what it is. The other four? They should start polishing their résumés.

Orange voters deserve truth, transparency, and competence — not political cosplay. Time to clean house.

