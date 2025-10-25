AP–NORC Shock: Trump’s Support Among Hispanics Free-Falls to 25%—And That’s the Good News

The latest AP–NORC national poll shows Donald Trump losing significant ground among Latino voters — a sharp warning sign for the former president as he leans into a second term defined more by controversy than coalition building.

Only about one in four Hispanic adults (25%) now view Trump favorably, according to the survey released this week. That marks a steep decline from earlier in the year and represents one of the lowest ratings for any major voting bloc he carried partially in 2020.

Latinos have long been one of the fastest-growing segments of the American electorate, concentrated in key states like Arizona, Nevada, and Florida. A drop this large could ripple through the 2026 midterms and beyond. Political analysts point out that Trump’s rhetoric on immigration, mass deportations, and “border militarization” may be energizing his base but is alienating moderate and working-class Latino families who feel targeted rather than heard.

The new data contradict Trump’s frequent claim that he’s “doing better than ever” with Hispanic voters. In reality, the numbers show erosion in both approval and trust — especially among younger Latinos and U.S.-born voters, groups that once leaned slightly more open to his message on jobs and taxes.

Policies Seen as Hurting More Than Helping

The AP–NORC poll also asked Americans whether Trump’s policies have personally helped or hurt them. Nearly half of respondents (49%) said his policies made things worse, compared with just a quarter (25%) who said they benefited. The rest said they felt no impact at all — a telling sign of policy fatigue after years of partisan gridlock.

Trump’s overall approval rating remains stuck at about 40%, virtually unchanged from earlier this year. His immigration approval sits near 43%, showing little sign of growth despite his heavy focus on border enforcement.

On foreign policy, Trump gained some ground, with 47% approving of his handling of the Israel–Palestine conflict, up from 37% last month. But that bump hasn’t translated into broader popularity.

Americans Still Pessimistic

Perhaps the most striking figure: 69% of adults say the country is headed in the wrong direction — a number that has barely budged under Trump’s renewed presidency. That sentiment cuts across party lines and highlights how disconnected many Americans feel from both Washington and each other.

Bottom Line

Trump’s core support remains loud but limited. The AP–NORC results show a familiar pattern — a hardened base, declining appeal among moderates, and growing discontent among key demographics like Latino voters.

For a man who once promised to “build a bigger tent,” Trump’s political shelter seems to be shrinking.