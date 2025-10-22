Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B at International City Theater: The Game is Afoot—and So Is the Laughter

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

October 22, 2025

I caught Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B at International City Theatre, and let me tell you, Sherlock has never been this unbuttoned, unhinged, or unapologetically hilarious. Kate Hamill’s clever spin on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic duo turns the fog of Baker Street into a fizzy, modern romp filled with banter, blunders, and brilliant physical comedy that keeps the audience grinning from curtain to curtain.

Sarah Wolter (as Sherlock—just don’t call her Shirley) chews up the stage with manic glee, bouncing between moments of wild deduction and delightful absurdity. Her Sherlock isn’t the cool, pipe-smoking genius of old; she’s a whirlwind of ego, intellect, and caffeine-fueled chaos who might just trip over her own brilliance. Cheryl Daro’s Joan Watson provides the perfect counterbalance—a skeptic with a backbone of steel and an expressive eye-roll that deserves its own billing. Together, they’re like a buddy-cop team trapped in a Victorian fever dream, lurching from one ridiculous mystery to another while trying to keep their friendship intact.

The supporting cast—Tamarra Graham and Brian Stanton—deserve their own applause for playing multiple roles with such energy that you start wondering if they cloned themselves backstage. One minute Graham’s the proper Mrs. Hudson offering tea, the next she’s a villainous mastermind. Stanton, meanwhile, morphs effortlessly from bumbling Inspector Lestrade to a full-blown scenery-chewer in disguise. It’s like watching a theatrical magic trick—costume changes fly faster than clues.

The set design by Destiny Manewal deserves special mention: a gorgeously old-fashioned Victorian living room that somehow feels both authentic and cheerfully cluttered, with hidden surprises tucked into every corner. It’s the kind of set that looks like it could collapse under the weight of its own charm but never does. Lighting by Maren Taylor and costumes by Kim DeShazo add to the rich comic tone, while Dave Mickey’s sound design and Anthony Gagliardi’s wig work are the unsung heroes of this gleeful madness.

Hamill’s script is whip-smart and unapologetically meta. It plays with the Holmes canon like a cat batting around a magnifying glass, poking fun at everything from Victorian sexism to pandemic-era malaise. There are sly winks to pop culture, moments of slapstick that border on Monty Python, and just enough heart to make you care about this eccentric duo.

Director Amie Farrell keeps the pace moving at breakneck speed without losing clarity—a tough feat considering the show’s blend of farce, mystery, and feminist satire. The result is an evening that feels spontaneous and fresh, even as it honors the beloved source material.

ICT’s production is sharp, sassy, and thoroughly self-aware—a love letter to friendship, chaos, and the eternal joy of a good laugh. After 140 years, Sherlock Holmes still has plenty of mysteries to solve… and apparently, some new dance moves too.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B runs through November 2 at International City Theatre in Long Beach. For tickets, visit InternationalCityTheatre.org or call (562) 436-4610.

Like this: Like Loading...