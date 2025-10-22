Carson Unveils $10 Million Amphitheater with Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

CARSON — The City of Carson will celebrate the grand opening of its new $10 million-plus amphitheater on Thursday, October 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a red ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Carson Event Center, 801 E. Carson Street.

The state-of-the-art outdoor venue represents a major investment in community enrichment and will serve as a central gathering space for residents. Designed to host concerts, cultural performances, festivals, and community celebrations, the amphitheater aims to reflect Carson’s diversity and vibrancy while enhancing access to quality public spaces.

City officials, including Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes, Mayor Pro Tem Cedric Hicks Sr., and members of the Carson City Council, will join the amphitheater’s design team for the ceremony.

“The new amphitheater is more than just a performance venue—it’s a place where our community can come together to celebrate art, culture, and connection,” city leaders said in a joint statement announcing the event.

The city council has emphasized its ongoing commitment to improving quality of life through thoughtful urban design, public accessibility, and inclusive spaces that promote civic pride and unity.

The amphitheater’s opening marks a significant step in Carson’s broader efforts to enhance recreational and cultural opportunities for residents of all ages.

For more information, contact Robert Alaniz [email protected].

