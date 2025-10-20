Kenny Loggins Responds to President Trump’s Unauthorized Use of “Danger Zone”





October 20, 2025

Late Saturday, Oct. 18, President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video on his Truth Social account that portrayed him dumping brown sludge on a crowd of protesters while wearing a crown and flying overhead in a jet labeled “King Trump.” The music accompanying the video clip was Kenny Loggins’ hit recording “Danger Zone,” from the 1986 motion picture Top Gun (it was also used in the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick).

In response, Kenny Loggins has issued the following statement: “This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone.’ Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately.”

He continues, “I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us. Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together. We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ – that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us.”

