Santa Fe Springs Resident Catches Historic Shohei Ohtani Home Run Ball

Santa Fe Springs resident David Flores proudly holds the Shohei Ohtani home run ball that rocketed into his chest during the Dodgers’ historic playoff win.

October 18, 2025

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – Baseball fans across the country are still shaking their heads and saying, “Did that really just happen?” Shohei Ohtani put on a performance for the ages, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a commanding sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series — striking out ten batters and smashing three home runs in a single night.

That third homer — the one that sealed Ohtani’s already mythical evening — didn’t just clear the fence. It found its way straight into the hands (well, mostly the chest) of David Flores, a lifelong Santa Fe Springs resident and die-hard Dodger fan.

Flores and a friend were enjoying a perfect night in the pavilion: blue skies fading into a glittering Los Angeles skyline, a Dodger Dog in one hand, maybe a churro in the other, and no idea they were about to enter baseball folklore. When Ohtani launched his third rocket of the night, the ball tore through the October air and smacked Flores square in the chest — proof that sometimes, being in the right seat hurts a little, but it’s worth it.

