BREAKING: Trump Will Close Interstate 5 Today

Date: October 18, 2025

OCEANSIDE, Calif.— Due to safety concerns, a section of Interstate 5 will be closed today, Saturday, October 18, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., due to a White House-directed military event at Camp Pendleton involving live ammunition being discharged over the freeway.

For public safety, a section of Interstate 5 today from Harbor Drive to Basilone Road will be closed between approximately noon until the end of the event.

Because of the event and closure, drivers should expect delays on Interstate 5 and other state routes throughout Southern California before, during, and after the event.

Before traveling through the region, drivers are encouraged to visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for real-time traffic information.

Passenger rail service on the adjacent rail line will also be disrupted for a time this afternoon. For more details on Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink service adjustments and latest information, visit pacificsurfliner.com/alerts or metrolinktrains.com.

In San Diego County, the detour to head north will begin at State Route 15 in southeast San Diego. Travelers west of SR-15 along the I-5 corridor in San Diego are advised to use SR-94, SR-52, SR-56, or SR-78 to I-15 north.

Travelers from San Diego heading to Los Angeles County are advised to use I-15 north to State Route 91 west into Los Angeles. Travelers starting in Los Angeles heading south to San Diego should use SR-91 east to I-15 south.

To get to Orange County from San Diego, travelers are advised to take I-15 north to SR-91 west then SR-55 south. Travelers from Orange County heading south to San Diego, will use SR-55 north to SR-91 east to I-15 south.

Travelers to and from Riverside County are advised to take I-15 and SR-91.

