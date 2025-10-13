Speaker Johnson is Protecting a Pedophile

By Brian Hews

October 13, 2025

She won in a landslide—but Trump’s allies and the Epstein files are keeping her in limbo.

I loved L.A. Times columnist Mark Barabak’s column today. In it he wrote about the absurd and disgusting situation facing Arizona Democrat Adelita Grijalva, who won a landslide special election—69 percent to 29 percent—to succeed her late father in Congress.

The voters spoke clearly. Yet weeks later, she’s still locked out of her office on Capitol Hill.

Why? Because House Speaker (Porn Blocker) Mike Johnson, doing Donald Trump’s bidding, refuses to swear her in. He claims that during the partial government shutdown, he can’t administer the oath in a “pro forma” session.

But here’s the kicker: two Republican congressmen from Florida—elected the same way as Grijalva—were sworn in the very next day after they were elected…..during a pro forma session. WTF.

Rules for them, different rules for everyone else. And it’s somehow OK with Republicans? WTF (2)

Barabak nailed it when he tied Johnson’s delay to something even darker—the still-hidden Jeffrey Epstein files. Before her election, Grijalva vowed that her first act in Congress would be signing the bipartisan petition forcing a vote to release those files. The petition is just one signature short of success, and Grijalva’s would make the difference.

That’s where Trump’s allies come in. Johnson and his pedophile-protecting colleagues are desperate to keep those files sealed, protecting the powerful men whose names might appear inside. Trump himself was a longtime Epstein pal, and his former attorney general Pam Bondi helped bury the scandal under the pretense that “there was no list.”

Meanwhile, more than 200 Democrats and even a few MAGA Republicans—Lauren Boebert, Nancy Mace, and Marjorie Taylor Greene—have signed the petition, insisting the victims deserve truth. But Johnson’s blockade keeps the House one member short and the Epstein documents locked away.

So Adelita Grijalva, duly elected by her constituents, waits in Tucson while her office in Washington sits empty. The GOP has found a new way to silence voters: win the election, lose the seat.

In Trump’s Republican Party, transparency ends where the Epstein files begin.

