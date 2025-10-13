Metro Crews Begin Utility Investigation in Cerritos for Southeast Gateway Line

October 13, 2025

By Brian Hews

Beginning October 16, Metro’s contractor, C Below, Inc., will conduct an underground utility investigation in Cerritos along Artesia Boulevard near Dumont Avenue as part of early engineering work for the upcoming Southeast Gateway Line. The work is scheduled through October 30, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

A utility investigation is a key preparatory step before construction begins on large public infrastructure projects. Crews use specialized excavation and scanning equipment to locate and map underground utilities such as gas, water, sewer, and communication lines. This process prevents accidental damage and costly delays when the actual construction phase begins.

Drivers should expect short-term lane reductions or closures along Artesia Boulevard during work hours. Lanes will reopen each day once crews finish and the pavement is temporarily restored. Signs will be posted to direct vehicles safely around the work zone.

According to Metro, all necessary permits and approvals have been obtained. Emergency access and access to homes, businesses, and driveways will remain open except where advance notice is provided. Once drilling and mapping are complete, the street surface will be patched and fully restored.

The utility investigation marks one of the first visible steps in bringing Metro’s long-planned Southeast Gateway Line closer to construction.

