Interesting facts from the world of sports

Sports are not only a way to stay fit and healthy, but also a source of many interesting facts and records:

Japan has a professional badminton league where players wear masks to hide their identities.

A hockey puck weighs 142 grams and has a diameter of 76 mm.

Basketball was invented in 1891 in the United States by James Naismith and was originally called “Pop Ball.”

The soccer ball for the World Cup in Qatar has 12 black and red pentagons, symbolizing the desert and sand.

The 2000 Sydney Olympics featured the oldest Olympic champion, 64-year-old Katie Fitch from the United States.

Sports and games are here – official Free Spin site

During a cricket match, if the ball flies out of bounds, the game is stopped until the ball is found.

Table tennis began in the 1880s, but it only became an Olympic sport in 1988.

Women’s basketball was included in the Olympic Games program in 1976.

The longest soccer match lasted 650 minutes.

Soccer is the most popular sport on Earth, played by more than 250 million people in more than 200 countries.

The interlocking Olympic rings symbolize the unity of the five continents, the union of all parts of the world, and the universal nature of the Olympic Games. The colors symbolize the different elements: blue is water, red is fire, yellow is the energy of the earth, black is the energy of metal, and green is the energy of wood.

Swimmers often wear two rubber caps on their heads. The fact is that it is important for swimmers to protect their eyes from water, and to keep their goggles tightly in place, they are secured with a second cap.

The traditional soccer ball is spotted, with black pentagons and white hexagons. This color scheme was introduced in the era of black-and-white televisions to make it easier for fans to follow the game on screen. Since then, black-and-white balls have become a symbol of soccer.

The “dimples” on a golf ball are needed to increase its flight distance. This is because the air flowing around the uneven ball reduces the vacuum trail created by its speed. The boundary layer of air on a smooth ball does not have time to flow behind it, creating an area of reduced pressure, which means that the speed decreases.

In fact, Ronaldo is not a surname, but a first name. It was added to the name Cristiano in honor of US President Ronald Reagan, who was previously an actor. The footballer’s father was very fond of films starring Reagan. So Cristiano Ronaldo is a double name; the football star’s full name is Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro.

Cricket is one of the oldest sports games, which appeared in England in the 16th century.

The tradition of singing national anthems before matches came from rugby when, in 1905, the Welsh national team played against the legendary New Zealand team, which had come to conquer Foggy Albion.

The longest rugby match lasted 24 hours, 30 minutes, and 6 seconds. This match took place from July 22 to 23, 2011, in England between the Malay Lions and Congleton Bears teams. The game ended with a victory for the Malay Lions 894:715. Forty-four players took part in the match.

Contrary to popular belief, there are not 10 but 12 dan ranks in judo. However, no one has ever been awarded the 11th dan, and only one person has ever been awarded the 12th dan: the founder of judo, Jigoro Kano.

Wrestling is considered the oldest sport. Tablets depicting wrestling discovered by archaeologists date back to 3000 BC. An Iranian statuette made 2600 BC depicts two wrestlers with jugs on their heads.

Swimmer Michael Phelps has more Olympic gold medals than 80% of countries in history. Namely, 28 Olympic medals, 23 of which are gold. Even if we take into account countries that no longer exist.

Track and field athletes run counterclockwise for a reason. The ancient Greeks were the first to introduce running into physical education. According to their worldview, sport is about overcoming oneself and the forces of nature. In nature, the sun moves clockwise, so overcoming the natural order means running in the opposite direction.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related