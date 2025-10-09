Disneyland Sprinkles Pixie Dust on Ticket Prices—Again

LCCN Staff Report

Mickey’s wallet must be feeling magical, because Disneyland just waved its wand and—poof!—ticket prices are up again.

As the park celebrates its 70th anniversary, most daily tickets and annual passes climbed nearly 9 percent. A one-day, one-park ticket now tops out at $224, while a parkhopper will set visitors back $314—a far cry from the $99 park ticket of a decade ago. The cheapest single-park ticket stubbornly holds at $104, unchanged since 2019, but Disney’s accountants are probably working on that too.

Annual Magic Key passes got their own fairy-tale bump: the Inspire Pass now costs $1,899 (up 8.6%), the Believe Pass $1,474 (up 7.3%), while the Enchant ($974) and Imagine ($599) passes remain mercifully untouched—for now.

Parking now runs $40, a 14-percent jump, and the Lightning Lane Multipass—Disney’s “skip-the-line-but-pay-more” option—rises to $34 when bought ahead of time and starts at $37 inside the park. Two-day and three-day tickets rose modestly to $335 and $425, respectively.

Disney insists the changes reflect “a full day of experiences for every guest,” though for many families, that day now comes with premium pricing and popcorn that costs more than a gallon of gas.

There’s one small dose of pixie dust: starting Dec. 3, California residents can snag a three-day parkhopper deal for $249, or $83 a day—while supplies (and patience) last.

