Ruck March for Veterans to Honor Fallen Heroes This Friday

October 8, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) will join veterans, elected officials, and community members this Friday, October 10, for the annual 22 Ruck March for Veterans—a 31-mile walk beginning at midnight in Chino and ending around 11:30 a.m. at Rio’s Pizza in Montebello.

The event, organized by veteran Gus Arenas, honors the memory of his fallen friend and all veterans lost to suicide. The number 22 symbolizes the estimated daily number of U.S. veterans who take their own lives—a solemn reminder of the ongoing mental health crisis among America’s service members.

“While research may vary on the exact numbers, whether it’s 22 veterans a day or one every 22 minutes, what remains undeniable is that suicide continues to impact our veteran and military communities,” said Senator Archuleta. “We must continue to raise awareness, represent those who are struggling, and ensure our veterans receive the support and assistance they deserve.”

Participants will include Senator Archuleta, Arenas, veterans, active-duty military, Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri, Pico Rivera Mayor Johnny Garcia, Montebello Mayor Sal Melendez, and several local councilmembers. The public is invited to join the final 4.1-mile leg from San Gabriel River Parkway and the 605 Freeway bridge on Beverly Boulevard in Pico Rivera to Rio’s Pizza in Montebello.

The ruck begins at midnight from 6509 Alfonso Court in Chino, with key stops at 9:00 a.m. at the Whittier Veterans Peace Memorial (13230 Penn St.), 9:45 a.m. at San Gabriel River Parkway and Beverly Boulevard in Pico Rivera, and 10:15 a.m. at Beverly Boulevard and Rea Drive in Montebello. The final destination will be Rio’s Pizza, 531 N. Montebello Blvd., around 11:30 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring walking shoes, water, and arrange transportation from their final destination. The event offers powerful photo and video opportunities throughout the morning as the group marches in solidarity to raise awareness for veterans’ mental health.

Contact Brian Hews at [email protected] or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social

