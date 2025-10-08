Pumpkin Patch Pops Up at Los Cerritos Center with Characters, Crafts, and Fall Fun

October 8, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

Get ready, Cerritos—fall fun has officially arrived! The Fallstivities Pumpkin Patch is open now through October 30 in the Sears parking lot at Los Cerritos Center, and it’s bursting with games, giggles, and pumpkins of every size.

Families can hop, climb, and roll their way through the Jumper Zone, Rock Climb, and Animal Scooter Track, or stop by the soft play area made just for little ones ages one to three. Parents—don’t forget your cameras! This year’s photo ops include Mickey, Minnie, and Friends, a sunny Sunflower Harvest scene, and Lilo & Stitch’s Pumpkin Stand that’s cuter than a Halloween cupcake.

There’s music, character visits, and craft stations with small-fee activities perfect for kids who love to create. The patch is open Monday through Friday from 3 to 9 p.m., and weekends from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (last activity purchase at 8:30 p.m.).

So grab your sweaters, bring your crew, and head to the Los Cerritos Center for some pumpkin-powered fun before it all disappears like Cinderella’s carriage!

For details, visit www.fallstivitiespumpkinpatch.com or follow @fallstivitiespumpkinpatch.

