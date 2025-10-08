Largest Gift in Biola University’s History Brings More Than $40 Million to Advance Tech Education

October 8, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

LA MIRADA, CALIF. — Biola University will be the beneficiary of the largest gift in its 117-year history — a transformational gift of more than $40 million made possible by a Silicon Valley executive passionate about technology and education. The gift will go toward facility investment, endowed professorships, student scholarships, and equipment needed to accelerate student learning.

“This is a landmark moment for Biola,” said Dr. Barry H. Corey, president of Biola University. “The generosity behind this gift will have a ripple effect for decades to come. The gift allows us to build forward-thinking programs that not only train students in emerging technologies but also prepare them to lead with moral conviction and Christian character.”

The donation will be formally announced to the Biola community at the start of the university’s 90th annual Torrey Memorial Bible Conference on October 8, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. (PDT).

Since the establishment of Biola’s School of Science, Technology and Health in 2018, there has been a significant surge in interest across related industries, resulting in additional academic programs and higher enrollment. The gift will fund the expansion of Biola’s rapidly growing technology division, significantly enhancing opportunities for students pursuing degrees in computer science, engineering, robotics, mathematics, and physics in a landscape shaped by the confluence of AI, cybersecurity, and the use of the cloud.

The gift, which was given anonymously, will invest in the next generation of innovators in a fast-changing world that needs leaders who can blend technical skills with ethical judgment.

“We are standing at the threshold of a new era — one where technology will redefine how we live, work, and connect. In this moment of extraordinary change, we need leaders who not only understand innovation but who are guided by wisdom, humility, and conviction,” said the Silicon Valley executive. “I believe Biola can be a catalyst for raising up such leaders — individuals who will bring both technological brilliance and moral clarity to the forefront of the world’s most pressing challenges. This gift is not just about advancing education; it’s about shaping the future through the lives of students who will lead with both conviction and courage.”

The donation will be put to work immediately, beginning with the construction of two multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art engineering garages — 2,860 and 3,600 square feet, respectively — on Biola’s campus. In this dynamic, hands-on learning space, students will design, test, and build projects such as racing vehicles, robotic systems, and aerial drones using machine learning. With both land and air transportation technologies expected to see substantial innovation and growth in the next decade, these facilities will serve as a launchpad for students preparing for careers in high-demand sectors.

The engineering garages will be two of several new experiential learning environments Biola plans to develop to equip students with résumé-building skills and real-world experience, with construction scheduled to start this year. These initiatives will be central to Biola’s long-term goal of producing graduates who are competitive in the global tech job market. This space will empower tech students to sharpen their edge and level up their skills — achievements already recognized at statewide robotics competitions.

“This incredible gift will fuel our efforts to achieve this vision,” said Dr. Matthew Rouse, dean of the School of Science, Technology and Health. “I believe the future is bright for Biola in the technology area, and our students will impact the world of technology for Christ.”

In addition to physical infrastructure, the donation will support student scholarships, endowed professorships, and academic and career development opportunities, including specialized summer internships in artificial intelligence. The gift will also strengthen research partnerships with industry and academic leaders and accelerate growth in Biola’s computer science degree, particularly in the emerging field of quantum computing.

As the tech industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Biola is positioning itself to meet the urgent demand for skilled professionals who are both technologically adept and grounded in Christian values. According to the Computing Technology Industry Association’s (CompTIA) 2024 State of the Tech Workforce report, technology jobs are projected to grow at twice the rate of the overall workforce in the next decade, with many organizations already struggling to find workers with the necessary skills.

