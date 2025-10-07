October Lakewood Community News Chamber Publication Delivery ‘Delayed’

October 7, 2025

LLCN Staff Report

The Greater Lakewood Chamber of Commerce announced yesterday that “delivery” of the October edition of the Lakewood Community News has been delayed. Subscribers were notified via email that while the paper will still be distributed this month, no specific delivery date has been set.

In its message, the Chamber wrote, “We wanted to send out a notice to those subscribed to our mailing list that the Lakewood Community News for October has been delayed. We don’t have a date for deliveries, but the paper will go out this month. Thank you for your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

The Lakewood Community News is published monthly by the Chamber of Commerce.

While the Chamber did not specify the cause of the delay, such interruptions are increasingly common among community publications that depend on outside vendors for printing, mailing, and delivery. Rising costs for paper (Trump tariffs) , ink (ditto) , and postage have also added financial pressure on small publishers.

Industry observers note that community papers often face additional challenges when advertisers or contributors submit materials late, forcing editors to push back layout and proofing deadlines. Other factors—such as mailing service backlogs or limited staff—can further delay distribution.

The Chamber’s announcement did not indicate whether advertisers would be affected by the delay or if digital versions of the paper would be distributed in the meantime.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related