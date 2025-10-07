Aquarium of the Pacific Honored for 25 Years of Excellence

October 7, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

LONG BEACH — The Aquarium of the Pacific has been recognized by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) with its Quarter Century Award, marking 25 years of continuous accreditation and excellence in animal care, conservation, and education.

The honor was announced at AZA’s Annual Conference in Tampa, Florida, where the Long Beach institution was celebrated alongside other accredited facilities from across the United States. AZA accreditation is considered the highest standard in the zoological and aquarium community, with only facilities that meet rigorous requirements for animal welfare, safety, and public education earning the distinction.

“Achieving 25 years of continuous accreditation demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the animals in your care and to inspiring the public about the natural world,” said Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the AZA. “The Aquarium of the Pacific has set a high bar for what it means to serve both wildlife and the community.”

Opened in 1998, the Aquarium of the Pacific has grown into one of the most visited aquariums in the nation, drawing nearly two million visitors annually. The facility’s exhibits highlight the diverse marine life of the Pacific Ocean, including California’s coastal waters, Baja California, and tropical regions of the Pacific. In addition to its animal exhibits, the Aquarium leads research in ocean conservation, climate change awareness, and sustainable seafood practices.

The Aquarium also plays a vital role in community engagement and education, partnering with local schools and universities to advance marine science learning. Through programs like its Pacific Visions wing and public sustainability initiatives, it continues to serve as a hub for environmental innovation.

AZA accreditation is a rigorous process overseen by an independent commission of experts in animal care and veterinary medicine. Facilities must undergo a full review every five years to maintain accreditation, ensuring the highest level of accountability and transparency.

Today, 254 AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums operate in 13 countries, setting global standards for conservation and animal welfare. The Aquarium of the Pacific’s recognition underscores its continued leadership in protecting marine ecosystems and educating future generations.

Contact Brian Hews at [email protected] or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social

