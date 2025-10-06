‘Come From Away’ Brings History to the La Mirada Theatre

The company of the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment production of “COME FROM AWAY,” directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds and now playing at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

October 6, 2025

By Stepheny Gehrig

Blending history and humor, Come From Away poignantly marks the lasting significance of 9/11 on American history. Now showing at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, the musical highlights the extraordinary collective effort of the town of Gander, Newfoundland, which opened its arms to 7,000 displaced passengers for five days following the attacks.

While some creative liberties are taken, the characters and storylines are drawn from real people and events. Developed through extensive interviews and collaboration between creators Irene Sankoff, David Hein, and Michael Rubinoff—the man who first sparked the idea—the show captures both the intimacy and universality of human compassion during crisis.

Hayden Kharrazi, portraying Kevin J, Ali, and others, delivers a powerful depiction of racial stereotyping and fear faced by those of Middle Eastern descent in the days after 9/11. Krystle Rose Simmons, as Hannah and others, conveys heartbreaking tension as she desperately tries to reach her firefighter son. Both performances are deeply emotional and grounded in authenticity.

Eric Schroeder (Oz and others) and Maura Vincent (Beulah and others) bring welcome doses of humor, particularly in “28 Hours/Wherever We Are,” balancing levity with the confusion and anxiety of an uncertain world.

Gwen Hollander (Diane and others) and Kent M. Lewis (Nick, Doug, and others) add warmth and charm through a tender slow-burn romance. Hollander’s spirited optimism and Lewis’ quiet restraint blend beautifully, providing a needed touch of lightheartedness.

The production is musically rich, with the cast doubling as instrumentalists alongside the onstage orchestra. Katrina Michaels (Janice and others) stands out, moving seamlessly between piano, accordion, and whistles—showcasing the ensemble’s depth of talent.

The minimalist set design enhances immersion, revealing every detail—from costume changes to the visible orchestra—making the audience part of the experience. The one-act structure, combined with each performer inhabiting multiple roles, mirrors the show’s message of shared humanity and connection across borders.

Come From Away captures romance, friendship, hardship, and community all in one breathtaking act—a remarkable accomplishment that makes it a must-see among La Mirada Theatre’s standout productions. The show runs through October 12, with performances Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets range from $20 to $100, and weekend evening shows include $5 desserts and coffee on the patio.

