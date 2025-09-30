Kara Lawson Named Head Coach of U.S. Women’s Basketball for 2028 Olympics in LA

Kara Lawson has been named as the head coach who will take the U.S. women’s basketball team into the 2028 Olympics in LA. The sporting legend won gold herself as a USA Basketball Women’s National Team player at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, and in 2028, two decades later, she’ll be guiding a team of her own, which will, hopefully, be the USA’s ninth straight Olympic title.

Kara Lawson’s History with the Sport

Kara Lawson was named the new U.S. women’s basketball coach on 22 September 2025, but her career certainly didn’t start there. She already has a decent amount of coaching and mentoring experience under her belt, and even led the US women’s 3×3 team to an Olympic gold at Tokyo in 2020. This achievement was made even more exciting by the fact that this was the first time the sport had been played at an Olympic level.

She then served as an assistant coach for the team’s golden runs during both the FIBA 2022 World Cup and the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. In more recent years, Lawson has been lending her skills and experience to college students, serving as the women’s basketball head coach at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

Kara Lawson as the New Olympic Head Coach

Kara Lawson, who is now 44, will take over the coaching duties overseeing the Olympic team from Minnesota Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve. Lawson has already spoken to USA Basketball about her feelings regarding the new job, stating that it is something she’s been “working towards for a long time.” She also expressed gratitude to all the players she has coached in the past, as well as the coaches that she herself has learned from. She also seemed excited to see where the team could go if pushed to their potential.

Lawson has taken this new head coach role at a crucial moment for the team as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 FIBA World Cup due to take place in Berlin, Germany. On top of this, the Olympic Games of 2028, which will be held on home soil in the city of LA, are certain to be in their minds even now, with preparations underway for the goal of securing the team yet another Olympic gold.

The US Women’s Basketball Team’s Olympic History

The US women’s basketball team first played the sport at an Olympic level in 1976, in Montreal. This was also the year the sport was first introduced to the Olympics. Since then, the team has dominated the event, winning silver in 1976, missing the 1980 Olympics but then securing gold for every game from 1984 to 2022, bar the Barcelona 1992 games, where they won bronze.

Inside and outside of the Olympics, the US women’s basketball team has not lost a single one of their matches since Atlanta 1996, which gives them a highly impressive 61-game winning streak. In the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, they secured their eighth Olympic gold after a neck-and-neck match with France, stealing the win with a final score of 67-66. Because of all this success, the team has been named one of the most successful in history. Can Kara Lawson help them to continue their stellar success when the team goes into the 2028 Olympic Games?

