Kaiser Permanente Partners with Elected Officials to Promote Importance of Annual Flu Vaccine

CerritosMayor Frank Yokoyama (center), Artesia Mayor Ali Taj (fifth from left) and Cerritos City Councilwoman Sophia Tse (fourth from right) along with Kaiser Permanente doctors and staff at the flu blitz event that was conducted in Cerritos.

September 30, 2025

More than 1,100 Cerritos residents attended Kaiser Permanente’s Flu Blitz event at the Cerritos Medical Offices, where more than 900 flu and COVID-19 vaccinations were administered. The annual event brought together Kaiser Permanente Downey leaders, physicians, elected officials, and community members in a united effort to encourage flu prevention and overall seasonal health.

To set an example, local leaders rolled up their sleeves and received their own flu shots during the event. Those participating included Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio, Artesia Mayor Ali Taj, and Cerritos Councilmember Sophia M. Tse.

“Studies show that getting an annual flu shot is your best defense against contracting influenza, a disease that can cause severe complications to your health and even death,” said Dr. Sowmya Ananthanarayanan of Kaiser Permanente Cerritos Medical Offices.

Kaiser Permanente members are encouraged to visit kp.org/flu for information on safely receiving a no-cost flu vaccine at facilities throughout Southern California.

