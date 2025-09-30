Kaiser Permanent Subsidized Coverage Now Available

Kaiser Permanente Southern California is now accepting applications for its Community Health Coverage Program (CHCP), an initiative providing subsidized high-quality health care to individuals and families who lack access to other forms of coverage.

To qualify for the program, individuals and families must live in one of Kaiser Permanente’s service areas; live in a household with an income limited to up to 300% of the federal poverty level; and being ineligible for other public or private health coverage such as Medi-Cal, Medicare, cannot be enrolled in a job-based health plan, or receiving financial assistance through Covered California.

“At Kaiser Permanente, we believe everyone deserves access to high quality affordable health care regardless of their circumstances,” said Sandra E. Silva, senior director of Community Health at Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “Through charitable health coverage programs like CHCP, we’re working to break down barriers and support the health of individuals and families across the diverse communities we serve.”

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, the CHCP subsidy will become a one-time benefit for adults aged 21 and older, and coverage will be available for up to three consecutive years. This change is intended to make the program more equitable and sustainable, allowing for more people to benefit over time.

Eligible dependents under age 21 are not subject to the three-year limit and may continue receiving the subsidy. When a member’s three-year subsidy ends, they can remain enrolled in their current Kaiser Permanente plan but will then begin to pay the full monthly premium. Kaiser Permanente is committed to working with members to ensure a smooth transition and help them explore other coverage options.

Important Dates

Keep in mind the following timeline as you prepare to apply:

Aug. 1 – Oct. 1, 2025: Current CHCP members can re-apply during this period.

Nov. 1, 2025 – Jan. 30, 2026: Open Enrollment for all new applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Early application is strongly encouraged due to limited availability.

Jan. 1, 2026: New three-year subsidy limit begins.

For more details about CHCP, eligibility and how to apply, visit https://charitablehealth.kaiserpermanente.org/california.

To avoid delays or errors, applicants will find it helpful to contact a trusted community partner for assistance with the application process. Once you click on the link above, simply click on “Get Help” to find the nearest contact for guidance via a phone call or in person.

Kaiser Permanente Southern California is committed to improving access to care and supporting healthier communities across Southern California.

