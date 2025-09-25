Suicide Prevention: Understanding Red Flags are Key to Preventing Family Tragedies

With September being National Suicide Awareness Month, suicide continues to be a major topic amidst an ongoing national discussion about suicide prevention to help stave off families being affected by such tragedies.

According to GlobalStatistics.com, key suicide statistics in America include:

More than 49,000 people died by suicide in 2023 — that’s approximately one death every 11 minutes.

Men died by suicide 3.8 to 4 times more than women. Though men make up about 50% of the population, they account for nearly 80% of suicides.

Firearms were used in over 55% of suicide deaths.

“When it comes to suicidal thoughts, much like mental health conditions, it can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background,” said Dr. Laura Halpin, a child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente Downey. “In fact, suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition. Suicidal thoughts, although more common, should not be considered normal and often indicate more serious issues.”

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the highest rate of suicide is among American Indian/Alaska Natives and non-Hispanic white populations.

Dr. Halpin noted the following red flags should be considered warning signs of a person who may be considering ending their life:

Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves.

Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching online or buying a gun.

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live.

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.

Talking about being a burden to others.

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.

Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly.

Sleeping too little or too much.

Withdrawing or isolating themselves.

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.

Extreme mood swings.

“If you’re worried about someone who may be struggling with their mental health, please check in and ask them if they’re having suicidal thoughts,” Dr. Halpin said. “Asking does not increase the risk of suicide, but in fact reduces risk and increases the likelihood that someone will accept and receive help.”

There are valuable resources available to anyone who may be struggling with their mental health to the point where they may be considering ending their life. They include:

Call or text the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline 24 hours a day. Text “WORDS” to 988 to start a text chat with the Crisis Text Lifeline.

Veterans Crisis Line: This helpline is a free, confidential resource for veterans of all ages and circumstances. Call 988, then press 1; text 838255; or chat online to connect with 24/7 support.

“Mental health professionals, community leaders and school professionals, we all have a role to play in supporting mental health,” Dr. Halpin said. “Kaiser Permanente is committed to reducing stigma and encouraging everyone to prioritize their well-being. It’s one of the many ways we can work together to help build a stronger foundation of mental and emotional health both locally and across the nation.”

Kaiser Permanente offers valuable information related to suicide prevention.