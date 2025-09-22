Kaiser Permanente Southern California Achieves Medical Excellence with 5-Star NCQA Ratings

Kaiser Permanente Southern California, which operates Downey Medical Center and has thousands of members locally, has once again been recognized among the highest-performing health plans in the nation and the state, earning top ratings for overall treatment, patient experience and preventive care from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

In the 2025 NCQA Health Plan Ratings, Kaiser Permanente Southern California’s commercial and Medicare plans each received 5 stars, the highest rating possible, and were the only plans in Southern California to achieve this distinction. The Medicaid plan earned 4.5 stars, tied for the highest in its category. Kaiser Permanente’s Southern and Northern California Medicaid plans were two of only three plans in the state to receive 4.5 stars.

“These top national ratings underscore the medical excellence that defines Kaiser Permanente,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, Health Plan and Hospitals. “Our integrated, value-based care model is built on an unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional medical care – care that prioritizes prevention, outcomes and the total health of every member. Our physicians, nurses and care teams lead with clinical expertise and compassion, consistently setting the standard for high-quality, patient-centered care.”

For 2025, NCQA rated nearly 1,000 plans – commercial, Medicare and Medicaid – for clinical quality and service nationwide. This year, all of Kaiser Permanente’s commercial, Medicare and Medicaid plans across the country received the highest or among the highest ratings in every region served. Notably, Kaiser Permanente earned more 5-star or 4.5-star plan ratings than any other health care organization nationwide for the 10th consecutive year.

“Our physicians, nurses and staff are deeply dedicated to excellence in clinical care and to building trusted relationships with patients – the very foundation of our success in these NCQA ratings,” said Dr. Ramin Davidoff, executive medical director and chair of the Southern California Permanente Medical Group, and chair and CEO of the Hawaii Permanente Medical Group. “These results reinforce the strength of our integrated, evidence-based approach that delivers better care and better outcomes for all our patients.”

NCQA is a national, private, not-for-profit organization that surveys health plans for performance in a wide range of clinical service measures including consumer experience, prevention, population health and treatment. The 2025 ratings draw from the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®), the most widely used tool for measuring performance in health care.

Full details on NCQA’s methodology and the 2025 ratings are available at www.ncqa.org.