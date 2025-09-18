LASD to host charity car show at Splash! in La Mirada

September 18, 2025

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies will be hosting a charity car show this weekend in an effort to raise funds for three fallen colleagues who died tragically in an explosion over the summer.

Deputies from the LASD’s Norwalk Station are hosting the event on Sunday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13806 La Mirada Boulevard in the Splash parking lot in La Mirada in honor of the deputies who were killed in the line of duty on July 18 , the department said.

The event will feature live music, food, vendors, raffles, 50/50 drawings, and awards for outstanding vehicles.

The car show honors sheriff’s Arson Unit detectives William Osborn, Joshua Kelley-Eklund and Victor Lemus, who were killed July 18 at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles.

It is believed the detectives were killed when one of two grenades that were seized from a Santa Monica apartment complex storage bin a day earlier exploded. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is leading the investigation into the deadly blast.

