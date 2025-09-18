College Football Rivalry Week: Key NCAAF Matchups and Latest Odds

Image Source

College football’s third week of the 2025 season brings no shortage of intrigue. The slate is loaded with conference showdowns, national contenders stepping into the spotlight, and betting lines that add even more excitement to every snap. Some teams are looking to prove they belong in the playoff conversation, while others are fighting to pull off statement wins or season-shaping upsets.

Below are the must-see matchups and latest odds for Week 3.

NC State vs. Wake Forest

The weekend action begins in Winston-Salem as NC State travels to Wake Forest for an early-season ACC battle. The Wolfpack enters as touchdown favorites, powered by a defense that has looked sharp through the first two weeks and an offense that’s starting to find rhythm.

Wake Forest, however, has earned a reputation as one of the toughest underdogs in the conference. Playing at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, the Demon Deacons have spoiled plenty of higher-ranked opponents in recent years. Their ability to spread the field and keep pace offensively could make this matchup tighter than the line suggests.

Oddsmakers have set the total at 53.5, signaling expectations for a moderately high-scoring contest. NC State’s ability to control the game on the ground may point to the under, while Wake Forest’s tendency to push tempo and test defenses could tilt things toward the over.

For bettors, the moneyline presents an interesting choice: laying nearly 3-to-1 on NC State or taking a swing on Wake Forest at +235, hoping history repeats itself with another home upset. Be sure to check FanDuel odds for updated lines as kickoff approaches, since movement throughout the week could shift the value on either side.

Georgia vs. Tennessee

Few games capture the intensity of SEC football like a trip to Neyland Stadium, and this year’s Georgia–Tennessee clash looks like one of the weekend’s tightest contests. The Bulldogs come in as a slim 3.5-point favorite, with the moneyline sitting at -160 — a far cry from the wide margins we’ve seen in recent years. Tennessee, a +135 underdog, has both the home-field edge and an explosive offense capable of challenging Georgia’s championship-caliber defense.

Oddsmakers set the over/under at 49.5, pointing to a balanced matchup where Georgia’s defense may keep things in check, but Tennessee’s ability to create big plays keeps the door open for drama. With so much on the line for the SEC East and the playoff picture, this showdown could easily be the defining game of the weekend.

Florida vs. LSU

One of the SEC’s most competitive rivalries takes center stage in Baton Rouge, where LSU hosts Florida under the lights at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are 9.5-point favorites and sit at about -300 on the moneyline, a reflection of their explosive offense and home-field advantage. Florida, listed at +240, faces a steep challenge but has shown the kind of defensive grit that can keep games within reach.

Oddsmakers set the total at 54.5, expecting a back-and-forth battle with plenty of scoring opportunities. LSU’s passing attack and big-play potential push the game toward the over, but if Florida’s defense can slow the pace and force long drives, the under could be in play.

This matchup carries weight well beyond bragging rights. LSU is looking to tighten its grip on the SEC West and strengthen its playoff résumé, while Florida enters with a chance to land a season-altering upset in one of the most hostile environments in college football.

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia

The Backyard Brawl is one of college football’s most heated rivalries, and this year’s clash in Morgantown comes with both pride and momentum on the line. Pittsburgh enters as a 6.5-point favorite, carrying a moneyline near -250, but West Virginia lurks as a live underdog at +200, backed by one of the most raucous home environments in the sport.

Oddsmakers have pegged the total at 57.5, which signals expectations for a shootout. Pitt’s defense gives them an edge, but West Virginia’s physical run game and ability to feed off the home crowd could keep this one tight into the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers don’t need perfection — just a few timely breaks to tilt momentum their way.

For Pitt, this game is about more than regional bragging rights — it’s a chance to show they’re built to contend well beyond September. For West Virginia, the stakes are equally high: a win over the Panthers would not only shift the tone of their season but also deliver a statement that reverberates across the Big 12. In a rivalry where emotions run high and momentum swings fast, this matchup feels destined to be decided late.

Final Take

Week 3 of the 2025 college football season offers a perfect mix of tradition, drama, and playoff implications. Some games carry decades of history, while others pit national powers against one another in early-season tests that will shape the rankings moving forward. Bettors have no shortage of angles, with tight spreads in marquee matchups and lofty totals that hint at shootouts across the slate.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related