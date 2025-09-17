ABC Pulls Jimmy Kimmel Off Air for Charlie Kirk Comments

September 17, 2025

Mr. Kimmel faced some criticism for comments he made on Monday about the motives of the man who is accused of killing Mr. Kirk, the conservative activist.

ABC announced on Wednesday evening that it was pulling Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show “indefinitely” after criticism of comments he made on Monday about the motives of the man who is accused of fatally shooting the conservative activist Charlie Kirk last week.

Brendan Carr, the Federal Communications Commission chair, sharply criticized Mr. Kimmel’s comments on a podcast earlier on Wednesday.

Nexstar, an owner of many local stations throughout the United States, said shortly before ABC’s announcement that it was pre-empting episodes of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the “foreseeable future.”

“Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets,” the company said.

