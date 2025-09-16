Getting the Flu Vaccine is Critically Important this Flu Season

If you’re thinking about skipping the flu shot this year, you may want to reconsider!

Scientists and public health officials are preparing for a potentially active flu season in the United States in the coming months, based on recent trends and updated vaccine formulations. Here’s what they say the public should expect:

Projected Severity

For the 2025–2026 flu season, health officials anticipate a gradual increase in flu activity starting in October, with a peak likely between December and February.

While current respiratory virus activity is low (as expected during the summer), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging proactive planning due to the risk of another high-impact season. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older, especially those at a higher risk.

“Studies show that getting an annual flu shot is your best defense against contracting influenza, a disease that can cause severe complications to your health and even death,” said Dr. Aide Perez-Soto, with Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center.

“For these reasons and more, getting your flu shot is very important to protect your health,” she continued. “Flu viruses change each year, so getting an annual flu shot is imperative. New flu vaccines are created every year to fight the latest virus strain. Plus, the immunity you get from a flu shot only lasts about a year.”

One indicator of how severe the flu season will be in the United States is the observation of Australia’s flu season down under, which is often a harbinger of what we may experience here in the U.S. later in the year.

Australia, where it is currently winter, has faced one of its most challenging flu seasons in a decade this year, with several key developments that could offer insights for other countries, including the U.S.

According to health officials, the flu season in Australia began alarmingly early, with a surge in cases starting in April and May, well ahead of the usual June – September window. This early onset caught many healthcare providers off guard, straining resources and prompting urgent public health responses.

“Getting a flu shot not only helps keep you healthy, but it also will protect those around you who may be at higher risk for flu complications,” said Dr. Perez-Soto. “That includes children age 5 and younger, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, and persons with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, cancer and HIV.”

Dr. Perez-Soto noted that a common misconception is that a flu shot will give you the flu.

“Nothing could be farther from the truth,” she stressed. “You cannot contract the flu from getting a flu shot. Side effects, when they do occur, are typically mild in nature. However, if you don’t get vaccinated, you put yourself and your loved ones at a greater risk of getting the flu, which causes serious illness, hospitalizations, and thousands of deaths each year.”

Dr. Perez-Soto noted the flu virus will weaken your immune system, making you more vulnerable to catching other respiratory infections, including COVID-19, and that’s why getting vaccinated is so important to protect your health.

According to the CDC, during the last flu season, the estimated number of hospitalizations ranged between 470,000 and 670,000 nationwide. The 2024–2025 flu season also resulted in approximately 28,000 to 36,000 deaths due to influenza-related complications. This places it among the more severe seasons in recent years.

