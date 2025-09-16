Downey Councilman’s Post Sparks Political Firestorm

September 16, 2025

DOWNEY — The Downey City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday afternoon to decide whether Councilman Mario Trujillo should be formally censured following controversy over one of his recent social media posts.

The session will take place Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.

Trujillo, who joined the council in 2020, faced swift criticism after sharing an Instagram Story on Sept. 10, shortly after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University. His post read, “No one mourns the wicked,” which many interpreted as a reference to Kirk.

Residents and commentators denounced the remark as inappropriate given the circumstances. By the following day, Trujillo issued a statement through his official council account seeking to clarify his stance.

“I want to be absolutely clear: I do not condone any form of violence, whether political or otherwise,” he wrote. “Free speech – a cornerstone of our democracy – should never, under any circumstances, lead to someone’s death. I stand united in condemning violence, regardless of who it targets or where it comes from.”

A censure does not carry legal penalties, but it is considered one of the strongest rebukes a council can deliver to a sitting member.

The special meeting will be open to the public, with a livestream provided on the city’s YouTube page. Community members may also submit comments in person or by email prior to the discussion.

