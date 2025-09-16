Cerritos College Job Fair Thursday, October 2

LCCN Staff Report

Cerritos College will host its semi-annual Job Fair on Thursday, October 2, offering local job seekers a free opportunity to connect with more than 30 employers from a variety of industries.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cerritos College Student Center, located at 11110 Alondra Boulevard in Norwalk. Employers from healthcare, sales, retail, and government/public sectors will be on hand to discuss current openings, accept applications, and meet with potential candidates.

Organizers encourage attendees to dress in professional business attire and bring multiple copies of their resumes. On-site resume assistance will also be provided to help job seekers make a strong impression.

The event is free to the public, and parking will be available at no cost in Lot 1. Additional information, including a campus map, can be found at www.cerritos.edu/guide or www.cerritos.edu/google-map.

