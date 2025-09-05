Norwalk to revoke ban on homeless housing in settlement with state

September 5, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

Norwalk has agreed to repeal a local ordinance that barred emergency shelters and certain supportive facilities for unhoused residents, settling a state lawsuit that alleged the city violated California housing laws. The agreement, announced Friday, requires Norwalk to revoke the ban, implement overdue housing programs to comply with state mandates, and establish a housing trust fund with an initial $250,000 deposit. The settlement is subject to court approval, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the city’s initial stance, saying the council’s refusal to reverse the policy until sued was inexcusable. “No community should turn its back on its residents in need — especially while there are people in your community sleeping on the streets,” Newsom said in a statement. “We are more than willing to work with any city or county that wants to do its part to solve our housing crisis,” Bonta said. “By that same token, if any city or county wants to test our resolve, today’s settlement is your answer.”

The five-member council adopted the ordinance last August as an emergency zoning measure, imposing a 45-day moratorium that blocked not only shelters and long-term supportive housing but also businesses such as laundromats, liquor stores, and payday lenders. The council later extended the moratorium for a full year. State officials said the emergency designation lacked the required findings that there was an imminent threat to public health and safety that zoning changes would address.

City officials argued Norwalk had already shouldered more than its share of regional homelessness programs without adequate state funding, pointing to problems around a large motel conversion that drew complaints about loitering and panhandling before it closed after 16 months. In February, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied the city’s motion to dismiss the state’s case, clearing the way for the settlement.

