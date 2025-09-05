Artesia’s 2025 State of the City: Safety Gains, Balanced Books, and a Downtown on the Rise

Artesia Mayor Ali Sajjad Taj used his 2025 State of the City address to frame Artesia’s year as one of steady gains and shared purpose, saying the city is “United We Thrive” as it balances its budget, reduces major crime, invests in parks, and positions downtown for transit-oriented growth.

Mayor Taj reported a balanced budget with a surplus and pointed to an 86% year-over-year jump in new business licenses—170 issued—with a 90% renewal rate, underscoring that business activity is critical in a city that does not rely heavily on property tax revenue.

Public engagement tools expanded over the past year, including a monthly e-newsletter, broader social media outreach, increased website traffic, a new FlashVote survey platform, and an online Service Request System that residents used nearly 300 times.

Taj said the goal is a more transparent and responsive City Hall, with real-time input guiding decisions.

Public safety was a central theme. The mayor reported a 42% reduction in major crimes, crediting heightened presence and technology. The city partnered with Southwest Patrol to deter illicit activity in neighborhoods, parks, and business districts and installed 11 automated license plate reader cameras to speed responses. Looking ahead, a new Public Service Center will house space for the Sheriff’s Department, an Emergency Operations Center, and the Community Development Department to strengthen coordination during emergencies and day-to-day operations.

On infrastructure and beautification, the city completed pavement rehabilitation on six residential streets, installed decorative wrought-iron fencing and landscaping along the Historical District Recreational Trail, and finished Phase 1 of a citywide sidewalk replacement program to address trip hazards. Internally, the city modernized systems: Finance rolled out a new budgeting platform, the City Clerk began digitizing records, and Council Chambers received an audio-visual upgrade. Additional staffing is being added to meet service demand.

Taj highlighted more than \$19 million secured in federal, state, and local grants for infrastructure, parks, emergency preparedness, and community programs. Those funds are supporting improvements at Artesia Park and AJ Padelford Park, development of the Artesia Botanical Garden, and creation of a Hazard Mitigation Plan and a Climate Adaptation Plan. The city also launched the Youth Activities League on August 13 to provide after-school activities and mentorship for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Parks and community spaces saw visible upgrades. The Albert O. Little Community Center received a new roof, fresh paint, and new flooring. The city acquired two properties to expand AJ Padelford Park, where it installed outdoor exercise equipment and resurfaced the basketball court with new hoops. Artesia Park received refreshed lighting, renovated baseball fields, and new hoops. Planning continues for the Artesia Botanical Garden with walking paths, educational gardens, and public art shaped by community input.

Economic development efforts are tied closely to transit. Artesia is a key partner on Metro’s Southeast Gateway light-rail project, which officials expect to catalyze downtown revitalization, housing, and commerce. Along Pioneer Boulevard, the city approved a mixed-use project with more than 80 residential units and a rooftop restaurant, and a Downtown Specific Plan—emphasizing transit-oriented development, small-business support, and new housing—is slated for adoption this fall. Measure AAA, which began generating revenue in April, is providing the financial base for these initiatives.

Taj closed by thanking council colleagues, city staff, residents, businesses, and community partners, saying Artesia’s progress is measured not just in numbers but in a sense of unity and shared momentum for the year ahead.

