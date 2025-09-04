Throw The Trash Out: Release The Epstein Files

September 4, 2025

By Brian Hews, Publisher and Editor

Yesterday on Capitol Hill, Epstein survivors stood in front of cameras and lawmakers and said the quiet part out loud: this is not a hoax, and it never was.

They asked for one thing—a complete, unclassified release of federal records tied to Jeffrey Epstein and whoever enabled him. Some cried. All of them were brave. Their testimonies should have ended the debate right there. Instead, we watched Washington do what Washington does—stall, spin, and run for cover.

The facts are simple. There is a bipartisan push led by Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna to force a vote compelling the Justice Department to release the files. Members are signing a discharge petition to get it done. If leadership won’t act, the rank-and-file will. That’s how the House is supposed to work when the public’s right to know is on the line.

What did we get in response? The President dismissed the effort as a “Democrat hoax,” and, later, as “irrelevant.” Spare me. You don’t call survivors’ pleas a hoax and then pretend you’re for transparency. You either open the records or you don’t. The survivors spoke; the country heard them. The only ones not listening are the people with the power to schedule a vote.

House leadership keeps playing both sides. In July, Keebler Elf Middle Manager a.k.a Speaker Mike Johnson refused to bring an Epstein vote to the floor, then this week insisted Republicans are “committed to transparency” after meeting with survivors. Which is it?

If you’re committed, put the bill up and pass it—no more procedural games, no more press-release piety. Committees dumped 33,000 pages the other day, but much of it was already public. That’s not accountability; that’s a document dump designed to run out the clock and blunt real oversight.

Survivors asked for sunlight, not a scavenger hunt. Schedule the vote. Release the files.

And to the caucus hiding behind process: enough. You can’t wrap yourself in law-and-order rhetoric and then duck when the trail leads into elite boardrooms and donor circles. You can’t campaign on “draining the swamp” and then sandbag the one vote that might actually drain something. If the files exonerate your friends, prove it by turning them over. If they don’t, the public deserves to know that, too.

This is not complicated. The bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the release of all unclassified DOJ, FBI, and related agency records, with personal identifying information properly redacted. That is the minimum standard in a republic that claims to protect children and prize the rule of law. Anything less is a cover-up by delay.

Throw the trash out. The hedging, the leaks, the selective releases, the choreographed outrage—it all insults the women who stood at the Capitol and told America what happened to them as kids. Hold the vote. Release the files. Let the truth speak, wherever it leads, and stop treating justice like a partisan inconvenience.

