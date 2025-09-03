Artesia residents invited to help spruce up a neighborhood trail Sept. 13

By LCCN Staff Report

The City of Artesia is calling for volunteers to help beautify a neighborhood trail on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Neighbors will meet at the trailhead at 187th Street and Corby Avenue and work the short segment between 186th and 187th streets, a popular cut-through used by walkers and students. Organizers ask volunteers to bring their own work gloves, drinking water, and shovels; the city will coordinate tasks on site to make the cleanup efficient for all ages.

Parking will be available at Artesia Park and at the public lot at the corner of 186th Street and Corby Avenue. Volunteers are reminded to observe posted no-parking restrictions on surrounding residential blocks to keep driveways and fire lanes clear. For details about the cleanup or other city volunteer opportunities, residents can contact Artesia City Hall at (562) 865-6262 or stop by 18747 Clarkdale Avenue during business hours. The event is open to individuals, families, scout troops, and service clubs looking to earn hours and give back close to home.

Trail cleanups like this one help keep pathways safe, visible, and inviting while building community pride—small, hands-on projects that add up to a cleaner, friendlier city. According to the city’s announcement, simple tools and steady help are all that’s needed to make a visible difference on September 13.

