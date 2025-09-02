Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump Press Secretary, Calls Her ‘KAROLYIN LEAVITT’

September 2, 2025

“KAROLYIN’ LEAVITT says Happy Labor Day!” the governor’s office wrote with an image of Leavitt as Effie Trinket from the “Hunger Games” movies

Newsom also sent a holiday message supposedly from White House adviser Stephen Miller, whom he depicted as Voldemort from the “Harry Potter” franchise, just as he did last month in a mocking birthday message:

Newsom has been using his press office account to mock Trump and his bombastic social media style, complete with altered images and all-caps rants ― sometimes almost word-for-word identical to Trump’s posts.

